Theresa Darlene Tamanini

Theresa Darlene (Forti) Tamanini, 77 of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. She was the wife of Victor L. Tamanini with whom she celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on November 26, 2022. She was born in Baltimore, daughter of the late Desmond and Jean Louise Perotti Forti.
Theresa moved to Mount Carmel when she was 11 and graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1963. Following high school, she moved to Washington, DC and worked as a secretary for the Public Health Service. She then married in 1966 and moved to Lancaster. Theresa volunteered, then worked for, Manor Care Long Term Care in the Activities Department. She also did volunteer work at the Mountville Library for more than 17 years; the Lancaster Alliance for Nuclear Disarmament and assisted with their monthly newsletter; and was also very active in fundraising for the Alzheimer's Association. Theresa loved to travel, with her favorites being, the Smokey Mountains and the New England region. She also enjoyed photography, listening to Classical Music, attending symphonies, museums, Longwood Gardens, the opera, ballet, reading, and films, (with Bette Davis being her favorite actress). Theresa was an advocate for animal rights and the environment and was a practicing Vegan.
Surviving in addition to her husband, one son: Jeff Tamanini, Savannah, GA.
The Family would like to thank Hospice and Community Care along with St. Anne's Retirement Community for the wonderful care shown to her and her family.
The Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Theresa requested that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in her memory to: the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or any animal rights/animal adoption organization.