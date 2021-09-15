Theresa Constance Walpole, age 88, went to be with her Lord Tuesday, September 14th after a brief time of suffering at her home, and in the midst of the loving care of her Church family.
A Catholic nun for 29 years, Theresa taught in Catholic elementary schools in Brooklyn, New York for most of those years. She especially enjoyed helping multiracial children to learn to read. Theresa later worked as an urban evangelist in Newark, New Jersey, ministering to the poor and elderly before leaving the Catholic Church and hearing the Lord's call to missionary work in Kenya, East Africa at age 56.
In Kenya, Theresa established Harbingers Bible and Missionary Training Institute. For 18 years, she developed, in the bush area of Kaptagat, what is a very respected ministry that has for the past 32 years trained hundreds of young men and women to go to tribes that have not yet been reached with the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Theresa was so loved by her students who called her "Mum" (mother). It was her deep love for her students, and passion for the true Gospel of Jesus to reach the poorest and most desperate people of Africa that compelled her in her wonderful years of ministry there.
"Theresa of Kenya", the title of her powerful book published in 2021, is a testimony of her years of dedication as a teacher, urban street evangelist, and founder of Harbingers Training Institute. Her book may be obtained from Harbingers Ministries, P.O. Box 113, Paradise, PA 17562.
Theresa was a humble woman of God, filled with love and joy and passion for souls, who dared to step into the glorious purposes of God. Despite the challenges of Africa, Theresa was confident the Lord had equipped her to do courageous things for God.
Funeral services that will celebrate Theresa's home-going to heaven will be held at Alpha and Omega Ministries, 191 Upper Valley, Christiana at 7 PM Thursday, September 16th. Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Atglen on Friday, September 17, after a time of prayer at 10 AM at Alpha and Omega Ministries.
