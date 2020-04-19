Theresa C. Tyas, of Lancaster and formerly of Philadelphia, PA, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born in Somerdale, NJ to the late Harry K. and Lilian Eiding and was the beloved wife of the late Gordon A. Tyas. She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Tyas; and her brothers, Frank, Harry "Bud" and Robert Eiding.
Theresa is the devoted mother of Kevin Tyas, husband of Joanne, Karen Pabst, wife of Bob and Michelle Poulin, wife of Andrew; she is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Jeanette Tyas; her grandchildren, Robert, Karen, Peter, Justin, Jessica, Ally, Isabella, Beth, Heather, Michelle, Kenny, Jake, Patrick, Lily, and Hannah; her eight great-grandchildren; and her brother, Patrick Eiding.
Theresa was a graduate of St. Anne's Commercial High School, Philadelphia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be greatly appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
Due to the current coronavirus situation, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date. Please occasionally check the website below for upcoming details.
