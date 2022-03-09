Theresa C. Monteforte, age 95, passed away from natural causes on Saturday, March 5, 2022. She was born on February 22, 1927 in Mineola, New York to Patsy and Antoinette Langella. She was married to the late Frank Monteforte for 73 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and going to Yoder's Market and Restaurant to socialize.
Theresa is survived by her son, John and his fiance, Pamela; grandchildren, Tom, Al, Cherise (Mike), Frank (Hillary), and John, Jr. (Nicky); and great-grandchildren, Kayla, Amber, Mason, Owen, Abigail, and Evelyn. Also surviving are her sisters, Mary Devoe and Ann Delucia. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Felicia A. Monteforte.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A viewing will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
