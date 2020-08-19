Theresa Anna Hauck succumbed at Lancaster General Hospital.
Throughout her life she found pleasure in many things. Both Theresa and her husband got bit by the travel bug, this happened after her meeting the last surviving first class passenger from the White Star Liner TITANIC, Marjorie Newell Robb. Her interest in travel took her on over 40 cruises all over the planet, but her favorite place to travel was throughout Central America and the Caribbean with over 14 cruises to Bermuda and 4 visits to Cuba. Her favorite ship was the Carnival Pride. Besides cruises, her visits to Cuba took her to the town built by Milton Hershey as well as traveling on the train that was built by Hershey. She also enjoyed touring the historical sites of Havana. Her interests in travel and cruises, also took her on a cruise of a Liberty ship and spending time in the engine room, learning the workings of a triple expansion steam engine.
Besides travel, both she and her husband started a real estate investment business, and she was instrumental in her husband establishing BERMUDA LAND, LLC. She enjoyed working with her husband in the daily workings of their properties and in viewing new properties with their agent and friend, Philip Brubaker. She also enjoyed attending annual shareholder meetings, especially UGI CORP. where she was known by her first name.
Her favorite local get-a-way was Mount Gretna, and prior to her illness, both she and her husband planned on moving there.
Earlier in her life, she was both a Brownie Scout and Girl Scout attaining all merit badges to become a Cadette Scout. Theresa, as an adult assisted her mother at Girl Scout Camp, helping younger girls with crafts, and games; she was also an accomplished synchronized swimmer, participating in shows with both the Libbyettes and Manheim Township Marlins. She was also an accomplished writer, journalist, and illustrator, spending countless hours reading, writing, and sketching.
Theresa had her own unique style and was her own trend setter with her Converse Chucks and her own personal flair for fashion! While out and about, she often wore her trademark dark green Doc. Marten Boots with yellow laces, or her UGGS.
She was also a girl who could get a good laugh from the Three Stooges. Theresa's favorite movie was "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World."
Theresa was a faithful member of Saint John Neumann Catholic Church and also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Court Queen of Peace.
Theresa was born in Lancaster, PA, to Mr. & Mrs. James A. Giordano and a graduate from Manheim Township High School.
Besides her loving and faithful husband, Thomas, she is survived by two brothers and three sisters, numerous nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters in law, aunts, uncles, and cousins on both sides of her family.
Throughout her extended illness, she was brave and never complained. She had the nerves and courage of Churchill and Thatcher.
Funeral services were privately held at the convenience of her husband. A special thank you to all the friends that extended offerings of help through her last weeks.
Theresa, the lights of the Carnival Pride are just a little dimmer now, and you will be missed, but love is eternal.
The photo above was taken in 2018.
A living tribute »