Theresa A. Myers, 55, of Manheim, passed away at home on Friday, June 3, 2022. Born in Millersville, she was the daughter of the late Elwood and Pauline Kautz Klugh. She was the loving wife of Larry E. Myers, Sr. and they would have observed their 39th wedding anniversary this December. Theresa was a bus driver for Student Transportation of America, Landisville. She enjoyed camping, crocheting, and loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband, is a son, Larry E. Jr. husband of Marion Myers of Manheim, a daughter, Kerry A. wife of Kyle Dodson of Kalkaska, MI, seven grandchildren, a brother, Elwood Klugh and three sisters, Claudia Klugh, Tammy Peace and Victoria Rudolph.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Theresa's Funeral Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Theresa's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com