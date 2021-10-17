Theresa A. Greatti, 88 of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Born in Trenton, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Carmine and Antimina Migliaccio, and the beloved wife to Richard V. Greatti for more than 64 years.
She spent her life being of service to others – a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved with a quiet and humble passion that made you feel special just talking with her. Those of us who had the privilege to know her well and receive her love, are grateful for our time with her.
In addition to her husband Richard, Theresa is survived by her 5 children, Carmelina Raubenstine (Mark), Debra Olsen (Dave), Rich Greatti (Nancy), Teresa Greatti (Vinny), and Michele Greatti, 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Pat Migliaccio, and her brother Carmine Migliaccio.
Friends and family will gather at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601 from 10 -11 AM on Tuesday, October 19th to pay their respects. Mass will follow at 11 AM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Theresa’s name to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com