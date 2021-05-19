Theresa A. Buch

It is with a heavy, broken heart, that we must say goodbye to the most wonderful mother, sister, grandmother and friend that ever graced this earth.
Theresa A. "Dolly" Buch, 85, of Columbia, went into the arms of her Lord and Savior on May 16, 2021. Born and raised in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William Edward and Anna Theresa (Bailey) Seibert. Dolly was the loving and devoted wife of Eugene D. Buch, with whom she shared more than 54 years of marriage, until his passing in 2007.
She will be remembered for her genuine and kind spirit. Above everything, she loved her family. She loved spending time with them and treasured every moment they spent together. She also enjoyed listening to George Jones and Conway Twitty, and spending time with her dogs, Woody and Marty.
Her love will live on in her daughters: Rose Shenk, wife of Rick and Kelly Glatfelter, both of Columbia, PA, grandchildren: Kevin Brown of Tennessee and Christopher Glatfelter of Elizabethtown, five great-grandchildren and a sister, Carrie Haberstroh, wife of the late Donald. She was preceded in passing by her husband and a brother, William Seibert, Jr.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA at 11 AM. Guests are invited to a viewing at 10 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions in Dolly's name may be made to SPCA of Lancaster, www.pspca.org/tribute-memorial-gifts or St. Jude's Children's Hospital, www.st.jude.org/donate
So with her final words to you all is, "bye bye, god bless, love you."
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »