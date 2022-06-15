Theora A. "Doll" (Sager) Lapp, 84, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Susquehanna Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Columbia. Born Monday, September 6, 1937, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Oliver and Grace (Risser) Sager. She was married to G. Roland Lapp Sr. for over 44 years until his death on Sunday, April 7, 2002.
Theora and Roland were big fans of country music and especially enjoyed going to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. She also had a love for Boxer Dogs and had one for many years.
The family lived on Theora Drive in Elizabethtown since 1961, which was named after her by her father, Oliver. Theora and her husband Roland loved the yard at their home and took very good care of the beautiful flower gardens. They also enjoyed sitting in the sun on their porch and chatting with the neighbors.
Theora was a stay-at-home mother raising four children. After the children were grown, she went on to hold several part time jobs but always considered herself a homemaker. Theora was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and a friend to many.
She is survived by four children: Julie A. Shiner, married to Weems, of Nescopeck, PA, George R. Lapp, Jr. of Middletown, Robert J. Lapp, married to Erica, of Lancaster, and Anthony T. Lapp, of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Timothy Shiner and Devon and Nicole Lapp; two sisters: Fern Burrel, of Columbia and Shirl Bowers, of Elizabethtown. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry and Melvin Sager.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543. Burial will follow in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-7 PM and also from 10 AM until the time of the service on Friday.
Flowers will be received at the funeral home.
