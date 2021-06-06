Theodore W. Musselman passed away peacefully at home at the age of 87 on June 2, 2021. Born in Adamstown to Carl B. Musselman and Myrtle (Stork) Musselman, Ted attended Shillington High School and then pursued a business degree from F & M College, graduating in 1956. After graduation from F & M, Ted married Margaret A. McConnell (Musselman) in June of 1957.
Ted left his mark when he joined the Lancaster Automobile Club in the early sixties. Ted's 43 years of service to the Automobile Club helped many members create unforgettable travel memories. His expertise and love of Williamsburg, led to his nickname "Mr. Williamsburg", a journey he made with his family for many years.
Ted's dedication to the Lancaster Automobile Club and transportation industry led to numerous awards. He received The Extraordinary Customer Relation Award from The Club as well as a Certificate of Appreciation for 11 years of service to the Transportation Technical Advisory Committee.
Ted was most proud of his 50 consecutive years of voting. And was inducted into The Hall of Fame. Ted worked closely with The South Central Ozone Group working to improve the environment of Lancaster County, receiving a Certificate of Appreciation from Governor Ridge. Ted was a loving father, avid reader and happily married for 64 years. His family was his joy.
In addition to his wife, Ted is survived by two daughters, Susan Schulze and her husband William Schulze and Paula Musselman; two grandsons, Andrew Schulze and wife Katie Schulze and Christopher Schulze and wife Becky Schulze; and five great-grandchildren, Finley Schulze, Anderson Schulze, Noah Schulze, Lorelai Schulze and Anna Schulze
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Peace United Church of Christ, 37 E. Swartzville Rd., Denver 17517. www.goodfuneral.com
