Theodore "Ted" S. Downs of Manheim Township, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on July 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Amy (Pallett) Downs and Theodore Samuel Downs.
Ted leaves behind his wife, Linda (Draper) Downs; his sons, Theodore (Stephanie) Downs, Brent (Nancy) Downs, Peter (Lisa) Phillips; his daughters, Karen (Downs) Phillips and Krista (Eric) Wise; and his ten grandchildren.
Ted was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 13, 1940. He graduated in 1958 from Central High School in Philadelphia. He then graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in December 1963. For 26 years, he served at Troop J in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Additionally, Ted was a business owner of the Wooden Duck Decoy Shop, the Wild Goose Gallery and Glamour Shots. Forever a fisherman, Ted was a longtime member and president of the Donegal Trout Unlimited.
Cremation has been accorded to Ted through the Furman Home for Funerals of Leola, and a remembrance gathering of family and friends will be held at the Blue Collar Restaurant at Four Seasons Golf Course, 949 Church St., Landisville, PA 17538 on Thursday, August 05, 2021 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM.
Memorial contributions in memory of Ted Downs may be made to: Donegal Trout Unlimited, attention Treasurer PO Box 8001 Lancaster, Pennsylvania 17604. Furman's – Leola
