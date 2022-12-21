Theodore "Ted" L. Martin, 83, of Denver, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Ephrata Manor.
He was born in Conestoga to the late Clyde W. and Esther (Stauffer) Martin and was the husband of Mary (Stonebraker) Martin with whom he shared 29 years of marriage.
Ted was an assembler for Dana Inc. He enjoyed working outside and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the Mount Union Post #107, American Legion.
In addition to his wife, Ted is survived by four children, Theodore Martin, Tina, wife of Dave Smith, Regina Martin, Sean Martin; two step-children, Richard Updike, husband of Patti Updike, Mary Updike; ten grandchildren: four great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; thirteen step-great-grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Hazel Parks.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Greg Martin; a step-son, Russell Updike and a sister, Shirl Gochnauer.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 10 AM to 12 PM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 12:00 PM. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
