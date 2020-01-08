Theodore "Ted" Johnson, 76, of Columbia passed away on January 4th, 2020. He was born in Lancaster to the late Alvin, Sr. and Inez Johnson and was a lifelong resident of this area. Ted attended and graduated from Columbia High School before proudly serving in the United States Army. Following his service, he worked as a welder before starting his own company, Johnson Inc. in 1988. Ted was also Past Commander of the Veterans Council, Harvey T. Makle Post 722, and the Amvets Post 153. He was a member of the VFW Post 2435 and the American Legion Post 372. Ted was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother who treasured spending time with his family.
Ted leaves behind his wife of almost 48 years, Kay Johnson of Columbia; his sons, Lance, husband of Christina Johnson of York, Todd Johnson of Hellam; six grandchildren, Shannon, Aliana, Aiden, Lucas, Drex, and Xavier; his brother, Alvin, Jr., husband of Emily Johnson of Maryland.
Services for Ted will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial, with military honors, will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Landisville/Columbia.
