Theodore (Ted) Alan Traister,60, of Conestoga passed away peacefully at home on April 27, 2020. He was born February 9, 1960 in Bellefonte, a son of the late William and Beverly Way Traister.
He was employed with Bindery Associates LLC as a forklift operator for over 32 years. Ted enjoyed fishing, keeping up with current events, time with family and friends and was a lifetime Minnesota Vikings fan.
Ted is survived by his wife, Brenda Kay Potteiger Traister of Conestoga and son, Kevin D. Traister of Mountville. In addition to his wife and son, Ted is survived by his brother, Bill H. Traister, Jr (Kathy Ann) of Harrisburg, three sisters: Brenda L. Books of Blakeslee, Pam A. Mace (Gary) of Myerstown and Carrie L. Bell (Ray) of Hummelstown, and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Ted's memory to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville. Online guestbook at:
