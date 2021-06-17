Theodore R. "Donnie" Carey, 84, of Marietta and formerly of Columbia passed away on June 14th, 2021. He was born in Columbia to the late Nathan and Mary Lewis Carey. Donnie was a graduate of Columbia High School with Class of 1955 where he was an all-star in basketball and football. He then attended Cheyney State before joining the United States Air Force. Donnie proudly served for twenty years with three tours to Vietnam and other tours to North Africa and Libya. He even got to meet the King of Thailand during one of his tours. Following his retirement, he returned to Marietta and worked for Armstrong World Industries until his eventual retirement. Donnie adored his family and treasured spending time with them. He was a lifelong and faithful member of Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church of Columbia.
Donnie leaves behind his wife of forty-three years Audrey Carey of Marietta; four children, Stephanie A., wife of Walee Amir of Atlanta, Gillian P. Meyer of Atlanta, Amber Costello Carey of Elizabethtown, Bridgitte Carey of California; eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; his brother, Nathaniel, husband of Deloris Hawkins of Lancaster; several nieces and nephews and a large extended family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his late wife, Susie McElderry; his brothers, Harlan Carey, Eugene Lewis, and two infant twin brothers.
Services for Donnie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. Dr. Patricia McAllister will officiate. His family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Donnie will be laid to rest at Riverview Burial Park in Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville