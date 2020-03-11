Theodore (Ted) Paul Ciccone, Jr., 90, left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior on March 9, 2020.
Ted was born on November 25, 1929, in Lancaster, PA, son of the late Theodore P. Ciccone, Sr. and Alice Humbel Ciccone. He was a lifelong resident of Lancaster and was predeceased by his wife Veronica Steinfelt Ciccone.
He will be lovingly missed by his four children: Martha A. Kent wife of Paul of Winter Haven, FL; Susan Becker wife of Steve of Millersville; David Ciccone husband of Stacy of Lancaster; Theodore Ciccone III of Phoenix, AZ; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Ted graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School and served in the United States Army Reserves.
Ted was a mail carrier for the US Post Office for 35 years where he was known by many Lancaster city residents on his mail route. Upon retirement from the Post Office, he started a second career with UGI retiring after 10 years.
Ted was a longtime parishioner of St. Anne's Catholic Church and later St. Anthony's Catholic Church. He was an active member and volunteer in many community organizations including: The Lancaster Elks Lodge 134, the Knights of Columbus, Meals on Wheels, the Riverside Club, the Rainmakers, The Otters, Lancaster Sertoma, the Italian American Club, and Lancaster Historical Society.
Ted was proud of his Italian and Swiss immigrant grandparents and enjoyed researching his family's genealogy and making connections with family members. His grandfather Ralph Pugliese Ciccone was one of the first immigrant Italian shoe makers in Lancaster city and he owned and operated Ciccone Shoe Company. Ted was an avid collector of Victorian antiques and also collected antique Packards and Studebakers.
Ted's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster and Moravian Manor for the care they provided.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 501 East Orange Street. Viewing will be held from 9:00-10:00 AM followed by Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place immediately following the Mass at St. Anthony's Cemetery on Ranck Ave., Lancaster, PA.
The family will accept flowers or contributions in Ted's memory may be made to Meals on Wheels, 1085-B, Manheim Pike, Lancaster, or Saint Anne's Catholic School, 108 E. Liberty Street, Lancaster. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
