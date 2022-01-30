Theodore O. Wohlsen, Jr., 85, of Philadelphia, passed away on January 26, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Grace M. (Zahn) Wohlsen. Born in Lancaster he was the son of the late Theodore O. and Anne Elizabeth (Heller) Wohlsen, Sr.
Ted earned his bachelor's degree from Franklin & Marshall College and later received his Master of Science in Library Science (MSLS) degree from Drexel University. He worked as a librarian at the Philadelphia Free Library, where he met his wife, and later at the Connecticut State Library. He loved theater and baseball. He was a diehard Phillies fan and member of the Society of American Baseball Research.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Anne Wohlsen Bennett (Justin), of Alexandria, VA; son, Theodore O. Wohlsen III (Maarika), of Staten Island, NY; grandson, Noah Wohlsen; brother David Wohlsen, of Bennington, VT; and sister-in-law, Helen Loucks, of York, PA.
Services will be held at St. Peter's Church in Philadelphia at a later date. Information will be updated at www.philadelphiafuneralcare.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ted's name are requested to the 1761 Society at St. Peter's, 313 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or to the Trauma Center or Abramson Cancer Center at Penn Presbyterian Hospital, 31 N. 39th St., Philadelphia 19104.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to The Oliver H. Bair Co. (215) 563-1580