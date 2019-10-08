Theodore George Kita, 89, of Lancaster, PA, entered into the presence of our Lord on October 6, 2019. He was reunited with Sarah, his beloved wife of 54 years, who preceded him in 2012.
Ted was born in Justus, PA to the late Michael and Pauline (Tranowicz) Kita. Growing up on the family farm, Ted learned the importance of hard work and persistence. As a youngster, he was the head of the Scott Township 4H Club. He was a graduate of Scott High School. Later, he was a member of the PA National Guard, Company B. He served in the United States Air Force for 4 years during the time of the Korean Conflict and was stationed at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, and later, in Germany. Ted also earned a degree from Johnson Technical College. He worked at Daystrom and at Capital Records before he began his career as a rural mail carrier in Jermyn, PA. "Teddy" was known to go above and beyond to deliver mail on the many rural and unpaved roads on his route, exemplifying the motto, "neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night" could keep him from the completion of his appointed rounds. He was honored for 30 years of outstanding service by the U.S. Postal Service before retiring.
Ted was actively involved at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Montdale, PA, where he volunteered on several committees, helped with the Harvest Festival and served as Eucharistic Minister. He held his 4th degree in the Knights of Columbus, Council 7622 of Jermyn, where he honorably served as comptroller for numerous years. In Lancaster, he was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. He was a life member of Shopa-Davey VFW Post 6082, a continuous member of the American Legion Michael Steiner Post 411, and a life member of Disabled American Veterans, Mid Valley Chapter No. 11.
After retirement, Ted and Sarah savored their time in Florida in the winters. They moved to Lancaster in the late 90s to be close to their only child, daughter Maria, her husband Matthew Jones, and three grandchildren: Megan (Leidy), Noah and Natalie. As always, Ted was completely devoted to his family. He was there every day to drive Natalie home from Kindergarten and years later, to meet the school bus. He cheered at softball, soccer and baseball games. He beamed with pride at concerts, band competitions and color guard events.
In addition to his daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren, surviving Ted are two sisters, Annette Munley, Hackettstown, NJ and Cynthia Bennett, Conklin, NY; sisters-in-law: Mary Kita and Dottie Kita; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers: Frank Kita, Walter Kita and Joseph Kita; and three sisters: infant Victoria Kita, Genevieve Kita and Dorothy (Kita) Rudalavage.
The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the nurturing, compassionate staff at St. Anne's Retirement Community in West Hempfield Township.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Thursday, October 10, 2019 and again from 8:15-9 AM on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, PA 18434. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 9:30 AM on Friday, October 11 at The Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Dickson City, PA.
Memorial Contributions in Ted's name may be sent to St. Anne's Retirement Community, Benevolence Fund, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512.
