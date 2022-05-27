Theodore G. "Ted" Leaman, age 71, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. He was the husband of Tina Youndt Leaman, with whom he celebrated 42 years of marriage on April 20th. He was born in Lancaster, son of Elva Gochenaur Leaman of Lititz and the late Tobias Leaman.
He was a member of the Christian Fellowship Church of New Holland, where in the past he served as a greeter and usher. He had worked as a heavy equipment operator for R.M. Stoltzfus Excavating of Kinzers for 47 years retiring in 2018 and was presently working for Stable Hollow Construction of Manheim. He graduated from LMH class of 1969.
He enjoyed all sports especially golf, riding his motorcycle and being his grandchildren's favorite sports fan attending their sporting events.
Surviving besides his wife and mother are 3 children: Tara wife of Larry Harting of East Earl, Tiana wife of Adam Webb of Lititz, Travis husband of Nell Doyle Leaman of Harrisburg, 8 grandchildren: Jessica, Kye, Cole, Jake Harting, Riley, Harper Webb, Esme and Theo Leaman, 3 siblings: Toby husband of Lonnie Weidman Leaman of Lititz, Sue wife of Lloyd Smoker of Leola, Steve husband of Kay Braun Leaman of Florida.
Funeral service will take place at the Christian Fellowship Church, 758 Spruce Road, New Holland, PA, on Tuesday, May 31st at 7 p.m. with a viewing time from 5 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Greenview Bible Camp, 520 Chapel Lane, Denver, PA 17517. shiveryfuneralhome.com