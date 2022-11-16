Theodore G. "Ted" Deshong, 85 yrs. of New Holland, formerly of Honey Brook, died on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his home, following an illness.
He was born in Lancaster County on Sunday, December 27, 1936. Ted was the son of the late J. Clayton and Helen Mae (Detwiler) Deshong. He was the husband of the late Catherine G. "Katie" (Gable) Deshong, who died on October 3, 2015.
He was the tire service manager for John S. Ewell and Five Star of Blue Ball for 60 years. Ted was a U.S. Army Reserve veteran. He was a member of the Honey Brook United Methodist Church. Ted enjoyed bowling and golfing.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Diane Musselman.
Surviving is a daughter, Rhonda (Donald) Messner of New Holland, two brothers, John Deshong of Lancaster and Ronald Deshong of Terre Hill, three sisters, Beverly Hibshman of New Holland, Joyce Eberly of Goodville, and Carol Riehl of Lancaster and a brother-in-law, Lewis Gable of Morgantown. There are three grandchildren, Ashley, Travis, and Natalie and five great grandchildren, Ryli, Trent, Gabriel, Rowan, and Arya.
A private interment at the convenience of the family will be held at the Honey Brook United Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Ted to the Honey Brook United Methodist Church, PO Box 178, Honey Brook, PA 19344-0178.
Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, PA.