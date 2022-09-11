Theodore G. Hughes, 88, of Souderton, PA; formerly of Lancaster, PA went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Souderton Mennonite Homes.
He was the loving husband of the late Lina S. (Yoder) Hughes for 54 years. Ted was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Henry James Hughes and the late Vertelle (Ward) Hughes.
He attended Solanco High School in Quarryville, PA.
Ted was employed as a department manager for the former Provident Bookstore, a maintenance man for former Hatfield Quality Meats, and a school bus driver for Transportation Services in Franconia.
He was a member of Souderton Mennonite Church. Ted served with Damascus Road for the Franconia Conference. He sang in the Franconia-Lancaster Choral Singers for over 30 years. He volunteered at the Material Resource Center in Franconia and at Souderton Mennonite Homes.
Ted is survived by his four children, Nancy D. Lenhardt & husband, Gregory of Woodburn, OR, Curtis G. Hughes & companion, Rosa Romero of Telford, PA, Mary E. Bauer & husband, Jeson of Quakertown, PA, B. David Hughes & wife, Sherri of Souderton, PA; his nine grandchildren; a great-grandson; and his two sisters-in-law, Annabelle Hughes of Cleveland Heights, OH and Toshiko Hughes of Fairfield, CA.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Estelle "Jimi" Hayes and his three brothers, Frederick "Sonny", Gerald, and Donald Hughes.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Souderton Mennonite Church, 105 W. Chestnut St., Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 3:30 pm. The service will be Livestreamed. The family would like guests to come dressed casually and if you have any EAGLES paraphernalia feel free to wear it.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Living Branches Foundation, Souderton Mennonite Agape Fund (Benevolent Fund), 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, PA 19446 or Hospice Memorial Fund c/o Grand View Hospital, 700 Lawn Ave, Sellersville, PA 18960.
Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com.