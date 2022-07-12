Theodore F. "Ted" McCoy, 87, of Lititz, entered into glory in the comfort of his home on Friday, July 8, 2022. He was the loving husband of Thelma (Landis) McCoy. They would have celebrated 61 years of marriage this year on July 15th. Born in Manheim and raised in the Lititz/Brunnerville area, he was the son of the late Titus W. and Laura B. (Miller) McCoy.
Ted was a faithful member of Calvary Church in Lancaster and volunteered with Transport for Christ. From 1955 to 1957 Ted served in the US Army as a Turret Mechanic in a Tank Battalion. He worked for Armstrong as a Machinist for 37 years until retirement and then at Manheim Auto Auction for 12 years. He also enjoyed wood working, camping with his family, and traveling with his wife. Ted's greatest desire was for all he knew and met to know Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.
In addition to his wife, Thelma, Ted is survived by his sons, Thomas N. McCoy (wife, Lisa), Terry E. McCoy (wife, Kristine); his grandchildren Madison, Brett, Noah (wife, Melissa), Nathan and Mark; his brother Darvin McCoy (wife, Judy Drager McCoy); sister Dawn Spang; and brother-in-law Marlin Longenecker; as well a large extended family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marian Longenecker, and brother-in-law Richard Spang.
A Memorial Service will be held at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Following the service those in attendance are invited for a visitation and reception at the church. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Church Missions at www.calvarychurch.org or to the address above.
