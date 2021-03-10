Theodore F. Kalb, 85, formerly of Lebanon, PA and Galesburg, IL, died Saturday, March 6, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Elizabeth Ann Gossett Kalb with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Born in St. Augustine, Illinois on July 7, 1935, he was the son of the late Raymond E. and Margaret L. Button Kalb. He retired from Butler Manufacturing Company, Annville, PA after 35 years as Materials Coordinator. Ted was an active member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Lebanon, PA for 40 years, serving several terms on the Board of Trustees. He was also a member of the Lebanon Rotary Club for 40 years, serving as club President in 1980-81.
Ted was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1957 to 1959 and a graduate of Roseville High School, Roseville, Illinois and Gem City Business College, Quincy, Illinois.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Deborah L., wife of Lewis P. Chillot of Lititz, PA; a son, Kevin T. Kalb and his partner Selena Csapo of Philadelphia, PA; four grandchildren, Lindsey Chillot and fiancé Alexander Puskar; Darren Chillot; Meredith Kalb; Kevin "Ted" Kalb, Jr. and fiancée Shelby Schweitzer; and a brother, William Kalb of Burlington, Iowa. He was preceded in death by a brother, Duane Kalb, and three sisters, Lois Beard, Carol Lighthart, and Linda Sue Miller.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 2pm at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA with private interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with Military Honors. A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 12pm to 2pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care of Mount Joy, PA. www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
