Theodore E. "Ted" Seifried, 65, of Willow Street, PA, passed away peacefully at Hospice & Community Care on Friday, July 30, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Lancaster, Ted was the husband of Dawn Lynch Seifried and they celebrated 43 beautiful years together this past October. He is the son of Gloria Hoxworth Seifried, Lititz, PA and the late George Earl Seifried.
A 1974 graduate of Lampeter Strasburg High School, he retired from his lifelong career at Armstrong World Industries as a line leader at the floor plant, and had enjoyed the last 10 years traveling, attending concerts, spending time with his family (and his 2 kitties) and most of all, the two days a week he would play the drums with his friends in the Blues Cellar. He loved watching the New York Yankees, rock music, and attended over 100 concerts, 48 of which were Bruce Springsteen. He also loved fishing at the Outer Banks and family trips to Slate Run. Most of all, he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, Papa, uncle, brother, and son.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by two children, Josh M., husband of Samantha Seifried, Lancaster, PA, and Valerie, wife of Casey Englerth, Paradise, PA, three sisters, Margie, wife of Richard Ferguson, Mountville, PA, Cindy, wife of Rodger Landes, Lititz, PA, and Patti, wife of Dan Moon, Fontana, California, two grandchildren, Hallie and Mia Englerth and his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, maternal grandparents, Warner Fry and Mary Clark Hoxworth, and his paternal grandparents, Edgar R. and Mary Baxter Seifried.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ted's Funeral Service at Freedom Life Church, 447 Noble Road, Christiana, PA on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Sam Masteller officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Livestream will be available through Facebook on Dawn's page. A private interment will take place on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Ted's memory to Music for Everyone at musicforeveryone.org, Humane League of Lancaster, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602, or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
