Theodore C. (Ted) Overly, age 71, passed away at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on Friday, January 20, 2023 due to complications from diabetes and kidney failure. Ted was a lifetime resident of Blue Ball, PA until moving to Keystone Villa in Ephrata in 2021 for health reasons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W. Clifford (Cliff) Overly and Violet S. Overly (nee Sheaffer), and sister Nancy Hess. He is survived by his aunt Dorothy Sheaffer, Lancaster, PA, brother-in-law David Hess, Racine, WI and numerous cousins and their families.
Ted was a graduate of Garden Spot High School, New Holland, Class of '69 and McCann School of Business, Reading, with an Associate Degree in Accounting.
He was a devoted and loyal employee and held a variety of jobs during his lifetime. Most recently they were at McComb Supply, Dollar General, and 10 years at Core Source, Inc., Lancaster, in the mailroom.
He loved any sports and politics and could always share details of past events that most people had long forgotten. As an avid sports fan he especially enjoyed anything baseball, NFL and NBA, plus attending local college and high school football and basketball games. Current political events were always a topic of conversation and he would try to never miss his responsibility to vote in any election for local, state or national representatives.
He enjoyed music and special memories included watching Lawrence Welk with his mother on Saturday nights.
Ted was always kind and caring, thinking of others before himself. While he was physically able, a favorite pastime was walking. This included walking in the Heart Walk, Race Against Racism Walk and related activities every year in Lancaster. Although he didn't own a pet, he loved dogs, would always talk about them, and during walks stop to pet any dog that approached. He enjoyed reading books about sports and politics, as many newspapers as possible, and would make a special effort to go to the library to read big city newspapers.
He was a lifelong member of Ranck's United Methodist Church, New Holland.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 AM with a burial immediately following in Ranck's United Methodist Cemetery.
