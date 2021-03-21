Theodore A. Inch, 91, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Paramount Senior Living, Maytown. Born Saturday, August 3, 1929, in Mount Pleasant Mills, PA, he was the son of the late William Walter Inch and Edna Emma (Strawser) Inch. He was married to Virginia F. (Spigelmeyer) Inch for nearly 62 years until her death on October 15, 2008.
Theodore retired from The Hershey Company on January 1, 2003, where he worked for nearly 32 years. He was a member of Elizabethtown Moose Lodge 596, a lifetime member of Dela-Ches Fishing Association and was also a member of other various hunting and fishing clubs in the area.
He is survived by a son, Theodore W. Inch, married to Mary, of Middletown; three daughters: Alice D. Shank, married to Daniel, of Elizabethtown; Audrey J. Yohn, married to Jack, of New Bloomfield and Karen I. Inch, of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles Inch, married to Diane; two sisters: Arla Neitz Parker, married to Myles, and Dolly Wyland, as well as Theodore's extended family and caring friends. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David E. Inch; brothers: Glenn, Howard, Harvey, Jacob and Elwood Inch; sisters: Mae Inch, Emma Brouse, Arlene Feltman, Esther Blaine and Edna Shaffer.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM (Viewing 10-11 AM) on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543 with Pastor David Bard officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
