Theodore A. Diem, 95, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Ephrata Manor. He was the husband of the late Eileen E. Diem who died in 2020. Born in Honey Brook, he was the son of the late Marvin S. and Elizabeth Stoltzfus Diem.
Ted retired from CNH where he had worked for over 20 years. Prior to that he had worked many years at the former Wright's Bakery. He was a member of Mt. Airy E. C. Church and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving is a daughter, Geraldine wife of Curtis Sweigart, Jr. of New Holland; two sons, Gregg Diem of Lancaster, and Craig husband of Pamela Chrobocinski Diem of Morris; three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Sadie Stoltzfus of Honey Brook; and a brother, Bob husband of Charlotte Diem of Narvon. He was preceded in death by seven siblings.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 30, at 11:00 A.M. at the Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland, PA. Interment in the Mt Airy E.C. Church Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.BeckFuneral.com
