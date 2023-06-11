Theodora (Teddi) M. Lindberg enjoyed a full life, passing on May 26th, 2023 at the age of 89.
Teddi loved entertaining and planning parties, sharing bouquets of Sweet Peas from her garden, taking long walks, baking treats, preparing tasty meals, and holiday decorating. She knit personalized Christmas stockings for every new family member, as she had done for each of her children when they were born. Teddi was always reading something and enjoyed researching book club picks; she maintained enduring friendships and developed new ones. Early on she learned to use a computer and then her IPad to keep up on current events, download books from the library and reach out to friends and family who were at a distance. Always wanting to be on the go, Teddi drew energy from being around people.
As a young girl her parents drove their family from the East Coast to Santa Monica, California where she grew up, made life-long friends, married David Walker and started her family. She saw Europe, islands in the Pacific, Mexico and camped all over the west.
Her children were grown when she was re-introduced to the older brother of a school friend, Charles (Lindy) Lindberg, who soon became the love of her life, and husband for 34 years. The two of them built a great life together, cruising and venturing to far off places. They also crisscrossed the country, creating adventures and strengthening family ties. They especially loved their summers escaping the Arizona heat on the beach in Oceanside, California.
Lindy introduced Teddi to golf (yes she sunk a hole-in-one') but her love of tennis never waned, remaining active in both sports into her 70's. She made sure all of her children and grandchildren were exposed to the game she loved so much.
She is survived by daughter Deborah Larkin, son Kenneth Walker, daughter Denise Toner and her favorite son-in-law John Toner. Also missing their Nana dearly are her grandsons Kyan Walker, Kody Walker, Michael Toner (Kate Beiler Toner), David Toner and Matthew Toner and great-grandchildren Grace and Maxwell Toner. She was much-loved by her two surviving nieces Diane Gandara and Doreen Marino (Michael), also her great grandniece and grandnephews, Christopher (Bobby), Lisa, Alexander, John, Justin and Ryan.
The family would like to thank the very special nurses at Ephrata Manor for their loving care and kindness, and Hospice & Community Care for their support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice, your favorite Friends of the Library group or Off the Streets-Lancaster PA.