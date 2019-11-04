Theodora A. Cook

Theodora A. (Mager) Cook, of Lancaster, formerly of Holtwood, died Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Mennonite Home. She was the wife of the late Warren A. Cook, MSgt-USAF (Ret), who died February 12, 2018.
Born in Wiesbaden, Germany, the daughter of the late Theodor and Elsie (Kömpel) Mager. Mrs. Cook was an active member of the Willow Street United Church of Christ and the Lancaster Liederkranz.
Surviving is a son, Peter R. Cook, married to Tracy A., of Rutland, MA; a grandson, Damian W. Cook and a brother, Horst Mager.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from the Willow Street United Church of Christ, 2723 Willow Street Pike North, Willow Street, PA 17584, on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. (Visitation 10-11 a.m.) Interment will be in the Willow Street United Church of Christ Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Remembrances can be made to her church.
