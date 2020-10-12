Thelma T. Shaub, 94, of Manheim, died peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Rapho Township, she was the daughter of the late Abram and Cora Tyson Earhart. Thelma was the loving wife of the late James E. Shaub who died in April of 2014. From 1961 to 1993 Thelma helped her husband with the family business Shaub's Dry Cleaning, Manheim. She was an active and faithful member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim. She was also a member of the Women's Club of Manheim and the Manheim Historical Society. Her interests included flower gardening and cooking. Thelma had a life-long passion for her family, and she cherished the time she could spend with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are three sons: James E. Shaub Jr., Thomas L. husband of Sue Stouch Shaub, Douglas S. husband of Cynthia Shelly Shaub all of Manheim, five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Thelma was the last of thirteen children, she was preceded in death by five brothers and seven sisters.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Thelma's graveside service at the Manheim Fairview Cemetery, Sun Hill Road, Manheim, on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 3:00 PM. There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Thursday afternoon from 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Thelma's memory to the Pleasant View Retirement Community Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com