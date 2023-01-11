Thelma Ruth Shillingford Etter, 92, a resident of Garden Spot Village, New Holland, PA entered her Heavenly Home on Sunday, January 8, 2023. She was the wife of the late Verling L. Etter who died in 2016. They were married May 31, 1952 at Aldan Union Church in Aldan, PA. She was the daughter of the late F. Ralph and Eleanor (White) Shillingford formerly of Fort Myers, FL.
Thelma had previously lived in Newtown Square and Manheim and was a member of the Community Church at Garden Spot Village in New Holland.
She graduated from West Chester State Teachers College with a BS in Elementary Education. She taught in the Upper Darby School District and retired from Manheim Township Elementary Schools after 25 years. She was a member and former president of the Manheim Women's Club and was active at Salem United Methodist Church of Manheim. She and her husband moved to Garden Spot Village in 2001.
Thelma enjoyed traveling, camping, gardening, volunteering at Garden Spot Village, previously singing with the Village Voices, working with the New Holland Released Time program and capturing events of her life and family in her photos in her computer and in albums.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter, Daniel married to Mindy (Perry) of Lititz, parents of Ethan T. husband of Kelly, and Laurel Longenecker wife of Bobby; Ronald, married to Debra (Annin) of Medford Lakes, NJ, parents of Tim husband of Katherine, and Tom Annin; and Gwen Etter Schilthuis married to James Schilthuis of Kennett Square, PA, the parents of Kate Delap wife of Liam and Leigh Boggs; great-grandchildren Hannah, Rory and Emerson; and a sister-in-law, Carol (Keyes) Shillingford of Fort Myers, FL. She was preceded in death by a brother Gary F. Shillingford.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, January 15, at 2:00 P.M. at the Chapel at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA with Chaplain Chet Yoder officiating. The family will greet friends at the chapel on Sunday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service. Family and friends are invited to a reception in the Village Park at Garden Spot Village immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Thelma's memory may be made to the Garden Spot Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA