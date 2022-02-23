Thelma Marie Hershey

Thelma Marie (Weaver) Hershey, 85, of Lancaster, passed away of natural causes on February 20, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the loving wife of Nelson H. Hershey. She spent her adult life as a homemaker, dedicating her life to her family and church. She was a member of Rohrerstown Mennonite Church.
Thelma was a seamstress and did sewing and alterations for her family, friends, and others. She enjoyed flowers, working in her garden, and spending time with her family. She devoted time to Vacation Bible School, Sunday School, and Sewing Circle. She was a volunteer at Columbia Re-Uzit Shop and worked there for many years. She read her Bible daily, and for the many years, she read it through completely each year.
In addition to her husband Nelson, she is survived by children, Karen Roes (wife of Robert) of Carthage, NY, Clifford Hershey (husband of Mary Lou) of Mountville, PA, Lawrence Hershey (husband of Barbara) of Columbia, PA, Brian Hershey (husband of Kay) of Mountville, PA, and Carol Wenger (wife of Sherwin) of Lancaster, PA; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by siblings, Luke Weaver (Arlene, and the late Pauline), Edith Gehman (Paul), Lloyd Weaver (Naomi), and Rosene Martin (the late Leonard). She was predeceased by her parents, the late Luke S. and the late Anna S. (Martin) Weaver, her step mother, the late Anna Mary (Martin) Weaver, and siblings Raymond Weaver (the late Arlene), Pearl Eberly (the late John), Irwin Weaver (the late Esther), Miriam Weaver (the late Lester), Charles Weaver (Cleo), and Emory Weaver (Joan).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Rohrerstown Mennonite Church, 601 Rohrerstown Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. A viewing will be held the evening prior on Friday, February 25, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and again on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Rohrerstown Mennonite Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Mennonite Central Committee at: MCC, PO Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-0500. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com. 717-394-4097