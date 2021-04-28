Thelma Mae "Tootie" Herr

Thelma Mae Herr "Tootie", 92, of East Petersburg, PA passed away on April 24, 2021. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Chester and Bessie Alexander. She was preceded in death by a brother, Glendon and sister, Margaurite (Foltz). She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 71 years, Paul R. Herr.
Tootie graduated second in her class from Manheim Township High School and went to nursing school at Presbyterian Hospital of Philadelphia. She worked as an R.N. in the operating room of St. Joseph's and Lancaster General Hospital for many years and later as an office nurse for Dr. John Paul of Lancaster.
Thelma was an avid reader, bridge player and crossword puzzle solver. She loved sports. She trusted Christ at a young age at a local revival meeting. In her final months, Thelma drew great comfort from listening to the online services at LCBC Church. She was a long-time member of Lancaster Church of the Brethren.
She is survived by her sons: Jeffrey of Carmel, Indiana and Thomas of Lancaster, PA; four grandchildren: Cassie and Brock of Indiana and Aaron and Jordan Herr of Lancaster along with 5 great-grandchildren.
A private service was held at Lancaster Church of the Brethren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
