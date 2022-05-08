Thelma M. Walk, 85, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Neffsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Pequea, PA, the daughter of Lloyd and Esther Bouder.
Thelma worked at RCA, Woolworths, Fastening Products of Lancaster, and Congress Inn. She enjoyed travelling, especially to Canada and out west. She enjoyed reading, crafts, puzzle books, and playing solitaire.
Surviving are her children, Kathy Opple, James Walk, Mary Walk, and Beverly Virola, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by daughter, Rose Seachrist; siblings, Lloyd, Howard, Anna, and Nancy.
Funeral Service on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM at The Groff's Funeral and Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA. The family will receive friends during a viewing at Groff's from 1-2:00 PM. Burial will be in Conestoga Memorial Park in Lancaster.
