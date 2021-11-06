Thelma M. Hostetter, 88, of Stevens, died on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the Gardens at Stevens. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late John and Ruth Weidman Sampson. She was the wife of the late Gerald L. Hostetter. She worked at Badorf Shoes, Sauder Egg, Manheim Township School District and at the deli at Oregon Dairy. The family would like to thank the staff at the Gardens at Stevens for their care of Thelma.
Thelma is survived by: children, Barry Hostetter of Elizabethtown, Debra wife of Dean Rohrer of Kinzers, Jerry husband of Janet Hostetter of Mount Joy, Dennis Hostetter husband of Katie Carroll of Marietta, Sherry Hostetter of Parkesburg, Lori wife of Scott Simmons of Lititz; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter.
The funeral will be private. FurmanFuneralHome.com
