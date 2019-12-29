Thelma M. Caldwell, 90 of Conestoga, passed away at home Christmas morning, December 25, 2019 after a brief illness. Born on July 3, 1929 in Conestoga, she was the daughter of the late Walter F. and Evelyn M. Warfel Stekervetz. Thelma was the wife of Melvin B. "Bud" Caldwell, Jr. who preceded her in death.
Thelma graduated from Penn Manor High School. She was a devoted Christian and was a member of Bethel E.C. Church, Conestoga. She enjoyed making quilts with the ladies at church for the benefit of missionaries. Thelma took pride in knitting baby caps and blankets to be donated to Mennonite Missions and to local hospitals.
She served as tax collector for Conestoga Township for several years. Thelma retired from J.H. Brubaker where she was a secretary.
Thelma loved her son and family. She will be deeply missed by her son, Terry R. Kahl of Conestoga; grandchildren, Jacklynn and William, and her sister, Edna M., wife of Harrison Vickers of Conestoga. Thelma was preceded in death by her brother, Clarence Stekervetz, and sisters, Ethel W. Winter and Verna Rice.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Thelma's funeral service on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga, with Pastor Mike Sigman officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 1 to 2PM. Interment will be held in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Conestoga. Please omit flowers; memorial remembrances may be made in Thelma's memory to the Scholarship Fund at Conestoga Christian School, 2760 Main Street, Morgantown, PA 19543.
