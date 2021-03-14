Thelma M. Baugus, 81, of Ephrata, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Manheim, the 7th of 14 siblings, to the late George and Thelma (Hartenstein) Shreiner.
Thelma was the wife of Alec Baugus, with whom she shared 34 years of marriage.
During her working years, Thelma was a sewing machine operator. She was an avid collector of teddy bears and pine cones. She enjoyed taking trips to NJ and MD with her husband to bird watch, and she especially loved her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Rick Fisher of Lititz; a daughter, Lisa, wife of Dave Stewart of Ephrata; two granddaughters, Emily Stewart of Troy, Jennifer Stewart of Ephrata, and a great-grandson, Greyson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Mervin H. Fisher.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m., at First United Methodist Church, 68 N. Church St., Ephrata, followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m., with Rev. Walter Carter officiating. Interment will take place in Bergstrasse Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Thelma's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, Lancaster Division, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112 or Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Philip Merril Environmental Center, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
