Thelma L. Hall, 84, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Ephrata Manor.
She was born in Minersville to the late Thomas and Sara (Schulz) Jones and was the wife of Stanley B. Hall with whom she shared 63 years of marriage.
Thelma was a Certified Nursing Assistant for WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital for 35 years before retiring. In earlier years, she also worked for Maple Farms and then Ephrata Manor. She enjoyed traveling to the mountains and listening to Bluegrass music.
In addition to her husband, Thelma is survived by two sons, Michael R. Hall of Ephrata, Stephen W., husband of Angela Hall of Franklin, TN; two grandchildren, Jill Hayden, Benjamin Hall; a great-granddaughter, Olivia Hayden; three brothers, George Jones, Richard Jones, Dennis Jones, all of Reading and two sisters, Carol Pasqual of Charlotte, NC, Joanne Donton of Reading.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Sally and Mary.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, 7:00 PM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, with Pastor Jeffrey Martin officiating. Family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be private in the Mt. Zion Evangelical Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
