Thelma Kreider Mitchell, 98, of the Glen at Willow Valley, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born in Martic Twp., she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Verna (Shultz) Kreider. She was married to the late George R. Mitchell for 69 years at the time of his passing on December 30, 2011.
Thelma was a homemaker who loved cooking and spending time with her family. She was a member of New Providence Church of God. She also enjoyed spending time working outside at the family's Smithville property.
Thelma is survived by two sons, G. Thomas, husband of Sharon Mitchell of Lancaster and Steven D., husband of Gail Mitchell of New Providence. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren: Mark, Todd, and Brandon Mitchell and Kristin Bowe; 5 great-grandchildren: Gabe, Riley, Casey, Justin, and Wyatt; and a sister, Marian Hess. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Justin Mitchell and a brother, Robert Kreider.
A private graveside service with Pastor Tom Lefever officiating will take place in the Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Providence Church Building Fund, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA 17560. Online guestbook at:
