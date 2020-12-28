Thelma K. Musser, 58, of Louisa, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine.
She was born in Lebanon to Melvin and Jane (Kurtz) Nolt and was the wife of Mark L. Musser with whom she would have celebrated 39 years of marriage on January 23rd.
She was a member of Zion Mennonite Chapel, Denver.
In addition to her parents and husband, Thelma is survived by six children, Sheldon R. Musser, husband of Twylene of Louisa, Virginia, Sheila R., wife of Javin Martin of Downing, Missouri, Michelle F., wife of Darrell Byler of El Dorado Springs, Missouri, Kendra S., wife of Randy Shirk of Centertown, Missouri, Randall L. Musser, husband of Emily of Louisa, Virginia, and Kayla B., wife of Dale Martin of Memphis, Missouri; 18 grandchildren; five siblings, Carolyn, wife of Glenn Martin, Kenneth Nolt, husband of Arlene, Richard Nolt, husband of Joyce, Melvin Nolt Jr., husband of Carla, and Jane, wife of Michael Musser.
She was preceded in death by a son, Justin L. Musser.
A viewing will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the New Haven Mennonite Church, 230 Crest Road, Lititz. An additional viewing will be held on Tuesday, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Gerald Martin officiating.
Interment will take place in the New Haven Mennonite Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
