Thelma Jeanne Weagly, 92, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born Wednesday, February 5, 1930 in Beaver Falls, PA, she was the daughter of the late Oscar H. and Edna (McNees) Hage. She was married 62 years to Willis S. (Bud) Weagly, Jr. who passed away April 19, 2013.
Thelma Jeanne graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1948 and in 1951 graduated from Providence Hospital School of Nursing. After becoming a Registered Nurse, she practiced at several PA and NC hospitals, including Washington, PA Hospital. She retired after a nearly 60- year nursing career, assisting others in recovery from illness and injury. She lived in Hickory, PA for 23 years before moving to Edenton, NC where she lived for 24 years. She and Bud retired to the Masonic Village in 2012.
She is survived by four children: Cynthia J. Frye of Elizabethtown; Philip Weagly of Bowling Green, KY; David Weagly and wife Lori of Quakertown, PA and John Weagly and wife Luann of Winston Salem, NC; 10 grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Thelma was predeceased by son, Willis, a grandson Shane, son of John, and son-in-law Ron, husband of Cynthia.
Service and interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown. 717-361-1543
A living tribute »