Thelma Jean Pickell, 70, of Mount Joy, PA. unexpectedly went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born February 15, 1950, the daughter of the late Norman R. and Myrtle Hackert Pickell.
A 1968 graduate of Donegal High School, Thelma worked for various accounting firms as well as being self employed in accounting. She was an active member of Risser's Mennonite Church. She enjoyed her cats, traveling, embroidering, and helping others. Above all she valued spending time with family and friends. Everyone who knew her felt her warm and caring nature. She gave of herself to others.
To cherish her memory, Thelma is survived by two brothers, Lloyd C. Pickell (Claudia), and Donald R. Pickell (Ginny); Six nieces and nephews; Joyce Gochnauer Veino, M.D. (Dahru), Steven Gochnauer (Lugene), Brian Pickell (Amanda), Christina Pickell Schmidt (Brian), Connie Pickell Dagen (Jeffrey) and Jonathan Pickell; ten grandnieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by a sister, Marian Gochnauer, and niece, Marilyn Gochnauer.
A private graveside service honoring Thelma's life will be at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Water Street Mission, 210 S Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Risser's Mennonite Church Benevolent Fund, 8360 Elizabethtown Rd., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com