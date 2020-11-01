Beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Thelma Jean Miller passed away on October 25, 2020. Born on August 12, 1923 in Middlebury, Indiana, Jean (as she was known to her family and friends) lived a life of kindness, selflessness, and thoughtfulness toward others. She was raised in Goshen by her parents, Grover and Clara Mauer, and after graduation from Goshen High School, Jean attended Bluffton College. While back in Goshen she met Allen Miller, which resulted in a loving marriage from June 1945 to Allen's passing in 2015, two weeks short of their 70th Anniversary.They became quite familiar with the moving van going from Indiana to Holgate and Bucyrus, Ohio then New Paris and Goshen, Indiana, 3 different residences in Wadsworth, Ohio before finally settling back in Goshen, Indiana in 1986.
In Goshen they resided in College Manor and Greencroft. Along the way, "Al and Jean", developed many friendships in both Ohio and Indiana through their Mennonite church activities, Allen's teaching and basketball coaching and Jean's teaching. Jean started a kindergarten at New Paris in the early 1950's and then in the mid 1960's she went back to college to finish her Bachelor's Degree at Kent State University. After graduating, she taught first grade in the Wadworth, Ohio school system until 1985.
Jean found the good in almost every person she met, and everyone who met her felt her warm and caring nature. She gave of herself to others, particularly family, which included not only her 3 sons, their wives and their children but also Allen's large family who viewed Jean as a loving sister-in-law, aunt and/or cousin.
Jean is survived by her sons, Roger in Los Angeles, CA, Thomas (wife, Jill) in Lancaster, PA and Kent (wife, Elva) in Goshen, IN. She also has five grandchildren; Michael, Sarah, Elizabeth, Stephen and John and three great-granddaughters, Alexa, Charlotte and Kara.
All of her family, including her daughters-in-law, Jill and Elva Miller were present at a family gathering for her 95th birthday in Mishawaka, Indiana. Thomas and Jill were at her side at her passing. She will be missed but never forgotten.
We the family would like to express our gratitude to her life-long church community, Eighth Street Mennonite, who provided much support, companionship and spiritual nurturing, and to her extended family and friends in Goshen. Also, thanks go to the kind staff at Country Meadows in Lancaster, PA, where she resided in the last year. To leave online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
