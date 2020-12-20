Thelma Jane Taft, 84, of Calvary Homes, Lancaster, entered into the arms of her Savior on Thursday, December 17, 2020.
Formerly of Leola, Jane was born in Manheim to the late Peter and Hazel Martin on March 17, 1936. She was the loving wife of the late Charles E. Taft.
Jane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. She loved reading, particularly the Bible, writing and sending letters to family and friends, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
For the past 6 years she lived at Calvary Homes where she really enjoyed the companionship of the other residents and the kind, loving care of the staff.
Jane is survived by her four children: Debra T. Stanton, wife of Myron of Ephrata, Charles E. Taft, Jr., husband of Carol of Lititz, Gary M. Taft of West Hempfield Township, and Jeffrey Taft, husband of Jennie of Ephrata. Jane is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jason D. Taft.
Private interment will take place at Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Hellers Cemetery, Lancaster, PA. Please omit flowers.
