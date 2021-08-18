Thelma J. Wanner, age 94, of Narvon, PA, passed away at Fairmount Homes on Monday, August 16, 2021. She was the wife of the late Clair M. Wanner who passed away on April 12, 2007. She was born in Narvon, daughter of the late Peter & Minnie Pawling Summers. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pequea. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.
Surviving are 2 children: Sherry A. wife of Wayne Rapp of Sweet Valley, PA, Gary J. husband of Jeanne Herr Wanner of Narvon, 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a sister Evelyn Eby of Kinzers. She was preceded in death by a son C. Allen husband of Bonnie L. Groff Wanner of Gap, 13 siblings: John, George, Edward, Richard, Lester, Paul, Allen "Mike", Robert Summers, Geraldine Spotts, Kathryn Wetzler, Ethel Maitland, Hazel Mast and Frances Ludwig.
A private funeral service will take place from the First Baptist Church of Pequea with Pastor Clint Shondelmyer officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. The Wanner family would like to thank the staff of Fairmount Homes for the kind and compassionate care Thelma received. shiveryfuneralhome.com
