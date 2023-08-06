Thelma J. (Johnson) Kauffman, 100, formerly of Willow Street, PA, peacefully passed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Born August 15, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Aaron & Ida (Odenwalt) Johnson. She was the beloved wife to Ralph Kauffman, Jr., with whom she celebrated 52 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 1996.
In addition to being a homemaker, Thelma worked for over 30 years for Willow Valley Poultry at Central and Southern Markets. She was an excellent cook and made the best pies! Thelma enjoyed flower gardening, traveling, reading, and cross stitch. She was a member of Providence Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Wanda Wiker, wife of Jeffrey D. Wiker, of Strasburg, a son-in-law, Gerald H. Hess, of Millersville, a daughter-in-law, Kathy Kauffman, of Washington Boro, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Joyce Hess, a son, R. Carson Kauffman, brothers, Aaron, Jr. and Ken Johnson, and a sister, Doris (Johnson) Reinhart.
Funeral services and interment will be private.
The family kindly asks that you not send flowers and consider a donation in Thelma's memory to the Smithville Church of God Cemetery Fund at 595 Pennsy Road, New Providence, PA 17560.
