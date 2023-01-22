Thelma (Frank) McClune, age 93, passed away on January 14th, 2023. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Earl McClune in 2009. Born in Lancaster, PA on January 28, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Arthur J. and Ila A. (Pickle) Frank.
She is survived by sons David (husband of June Brubaker) of North Carolina, Michael (husband of Cynthia Reidenbach) of Lancaster and daughter, Roxane McClune of Lancaster. Also surviving are grandsons, Shawn, Garth and Ian McClune and a granddaughter, Ashley McClune; and six great-grandchildren.
Family always came first and her most precious joy was spending time with them. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097
