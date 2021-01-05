Thelma Everett, 90, of Indianapolis, IN (formerly of Lititz, PA), passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born on April 7, 1930 to Ambrose and Thelma (Van Buskirk) West in Kingston, Pennsylvania.
Thelma was a lab tech and then a science teacher in Pennsylvania. She enjoyed being socially active and joined in activities, such as women's club and a neighborhood association, to help others. Thelma was a giving and caring person. She enjoyed being an amateur investor in the stock market, and was an avid sports fan, particularly baseball (Cincinnati Reds) and basketball (Indianapolis Pacers). For most of her life, Thelma was rarely without a dog at her side. Most of all, she loved her family and moved from Pennsylvania to Indiana to be closer to her grandchildren. In later years, she was even more delighted to be blessed with two great-grandchildren.
Thelma is survived by her daughters, Jamie Sue (John) Schlenk and Bonnie Allison (Jack) Frank; grandsons, Daniel James and David John with wife Cassie; and great-grandchildren, Matthew James and Stella Joan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, James "Frank" Brown Everett in 2014.
Private family services will be held, with burial at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis. Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary has been entrusted with Thelma's care.
Memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA, the Hamilton County Humane Society, or St. Richard's Episcopal School, Indianapolis.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
A living tribute »