Thelma Elaine Shirk, 94, of Landisville, PA passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Oak Leaf Manor North in Landisville. She was born in Lancaster, PA, the daughter of the late Samuel Elmer and Julia Sophie (Weina) Ruth. Her husband Eugene R. Shirk passed away in 2002.
Thelma worked as a property manager in several locations in California. She enjoyed golf, bowling, and dancing.
Surviving is her brother, Donald Ruth; her sister, Shirley Hornberger; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Thelma's Life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Please visit Thelma's Memorial Page at