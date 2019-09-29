Thelma E. Getz, 95, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Luther Acres. She was born in Martic Twp., Lancaster County. Thelma was the loving wife of the late John M. Getz, and together they shared 68 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2016.
After graduating from Quarryville High School, Thelma went on to attend the Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing, from where she proudly graduated with the Class of 1945. She worked as a registered nurse for more than 40 years at various places, and last worked at the UCC Home in Annville, from where she retired. After moving to Luther Acres, she enjoyed being an active member of that community, where she loved baking and making candy, and sharing her special treats with everyone she knew. Thelma was a member of Lititz United Methodist Church.
Thelma is survived by her daughters, Audrey G. Klopp and her husband Larry, and Deborah G. Davidson and her husband Kenneth. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Thelma was predeceased by her infant son, Darrell Getz, who passed in 1952.
A viewing will be held on Monday evening, September 30, from 6 – 8 PM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543. A Memorial Service will take place on Tuesday, October 1, at 11 AM in the Community Room of the Towne Center at Luther Acres, 250 St. Luke Drive, Lititz, PA, 17543, with Pastor Jerry McGrath officiating. Interment at East Petersburg Reformed Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com